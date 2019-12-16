Neymar says Lionel Messi should have his own Ballon d'Or and discusses PSG future

Neymar has praised former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi as the best player he has ever seen.

The PSG forward played alongside Messi at the Camp Nou between 2013 and 2017, winning two La Liga titles and a Champions League.

The Argentina international won his sixth Ballon d'Or at the start of December, moving him one clear of Cristiano Ronaldo in the all-time rankings.

And Neymar believes Messi should have a Ballon d'Or all to himself given his dominance of the award in recent years.

"Messi is an incredible player," the Brazilian told France Football. "He's the best I've seen.

"It's no wonder he has six Ballon d'Ors, since he's been at the top for years. There should be a Ballon d'Or just for him.

"I too would love to win it, but it's not a concern."

Neymar was heavily linked with a return to Barcelona in the summer, with the player himself thought to be keen on a move.

But the former Santos star insists he is now totally focused on PSG, as the French giants seek success in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

"Today, I'm Parisian," he added. "I will give 100%. I will give my whole life for PSG to triumph.

"I never wanted to hurt anyone [in the summer]. But I always knew in my head that if you're not happy somewhere, you should leave."

Neymar has enjoyed an excellent start to the season despite a summer of speculation about his future, scoring eight goals and providing five assists in 11 appearances across the Champions League and Ligue 1.

He has also improved his on-field relationship with Kylian Mbappe, who Neymar believes has "something really special".

"He's very good! We're very good friends, we help each other to continue winning and scoring goals," the 27-year-old said.

"He's a boy who has something really special. There's no competition between us. Our relationship is made of friendship and camaraderie."

PSG have been drawn against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League round of 16.

READ MORE

Why isn’t Hector Bellerin the Arsenal captain?

Long read: It's not the economy, stupid – how football cost Labour a general election

Eddie Howe deserves more credit for his ability to turn around Bournemouth's winless slumps