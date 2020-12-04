Nick Pope back for Burnley

Nick Pope has been given the all-clear to resume in goal when Burnley welcome Everton to Turf Moor in Saturday’s early kick-off at Turf Moor.

The England goalkeeper missed last week’s 5-0 thrashing at Manchester City but is poised to return, while midfield trio Josh Brownhill (back), Robbie Brady and Dale Stephens (both hamstring) could come back following injury.

Right-back Phil Bardsley is a doubt with a rib injury while Burnley manager Sean Dyche described winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson as “touch and go” for the visit of the Toffees.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti continues to be without both of his first-choice full-backs.

Seamus Coleman is still recovering from a hamstring injury, while Lucas Digne could be out for up to three months after surgery on an ankle problem, which means Ancelotti is likely to utilise midfielders in wing-back positions again.

Long-term injury absentee Jean-Philippe Gbamin is edging a closer to a return.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Peacock-Farrell, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Bardsley, Pieters, Long, Dunne, Brownhill, Stephens, McNeil, Brady, Westwood, Benson, Wood, Barnes, Rodriguez, Vydra, Gudmundsson.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Godfrey, Keane, Mina, Holgate, Davies, Allan, Doucoure, Iwobi, Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Lossl, Mina, Kenny, Delph, Sigurdsson, Gomes, Bernard, Tosun, Nkounkou.