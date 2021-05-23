Nicke Kabamba could return for Kilmarnock after hamstring problem
By PA Staff
Nicke Kabamba could be involved in Kilmarnock’s Scottish Premiership play-off final second leg against Dundee.
Kabamba is back in training after a hamstring injury and could return from a four-week lay-off on Monday night.
Youssouf Mulumbu unexpectedly departed the club ahead of Killie’s 2-1 first-leg defeat and will not be involved.
Dundee have no fresh injuries ahead of the Rugby Park clash.
James McPake’s only absentees are goalkeeper Jack Hamilton (hernia) and midfielder Fin Robertson (foot).
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.