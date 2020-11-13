Nicola Sturgeon divides opinion as Scotland boogie their way to Euro 2020

Scottish social media was abuzz on Thursday night after Scotland qualified for Euro 2020, but Nicola Sturgeon was deemed by some to have hit the post with her reaction.

David Marshall was the hero as Scotland reached their first major tournament since 1998 with a penalty shoot-out win over Serbia in Belgrade.

Ms Sturgeon tweeted 26 Scottish flag emojis along with a clip showing herself celebrating after the SNP claimed the Westminster seat of then-Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson in the 2019 General Election.

One Twitter user described the First Minister’s use of the clip as “mean” while the Scottish Liberal Democrats health spokesman Alex Cole-Hamilton also appeared critical.

“I’ve got skin in the game, I know,” he wrote. “But why use archive footage of yourself uproariously cheering the defeat and severed livelihood of a decent person?

“Are spontaneous outbursts of joy really that rare?”

I’ve got skin in the game, I know.— Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP🔶 (@agcolehamilton) November 12, 2020

Other Scottish politicians shared their joy with apparently less controversial gifs – MSP Annie Wells turned to Gordon Ramsay for example.

“So proud of the boys,” she tweeted, alongside a clip of Ramsay declaring “it’s delicious”.

Scotland fans turning to social media for their fix of celebrations would have been treated to ecstatic scenes from the dressing room as the players danced along to Baccara’s ‘Yes Sir, I Can Boogie’.

Even missing out on the celebrations to attend a drugs test couldn’t dampen the spirits of the players.

“Who missed I can boogie for a drugs test,” John McGinn tweeted, sharing a photo of himself after the game.

Who missed I can boogie for a drugs test 😂🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/6b3XZ7eZU4— John McGinn (@jmcginn7) November 12, 2020

The team also sang Sweet Caroline, as filmed by goalscorer Ryan Christie, to celebrate their first major tournament appearance as players.

Scotland’s last appearance at a major tournament was at the 1998 World Cup in France, where they finished bottom of their group.

“There’s gonna be a Panini sticker album with Scotland players in it,” wrote one fan.

There's gonna be a Panini sticker album with Scotland players in it.— Jamie Borthwick (@jamiekborthwick) November 13, 2020

Comedian Kevin Bridges showed off his quick wit, claiming an appearance at the rearranged tournament was written in the stars for his side.

“Mad Scotland! Said it years ago that we’d quality (sic) for Euro 2021. Brilliant,” he tweeted.

Mad Scotland! Said it years ago that we’d quality for Euro 2021. Brilliant.— Kevin Bridges (@kevinbridges86) November 12, 2020

Some of the players meanwhile will be too young to remember the team’s France ’98 appearance, but appear intent on making Euro 2020 as memorable as possible.

Two tashes off to the euros pic.twitter.com/lWYTYlITsy— Oli McBurnie (@oli_mcburnie) November 13, 2020

“Two tashes off to the euros,” wrote Oliver McBurnie.