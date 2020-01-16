Nigel Pearson felt Tranmere postponement should have happened sooner

Manager Nigel Pearson said Watford’s postponed FA Cup replay against Tranmere should have been cancelled before his squad travelled 200 miles to Prenton Park.

The Hornets are facing a gruelling schedule of playing four matches in nine days after Tuesday’s third-round tie was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

The match was already in doubt before Watford made the long journey to the north west, and was eventually postponed six hours before kick-off.

Pearson said: “The postponement was frustrating, a) because it was postponed, and b) because it should have been postponed before we travelled.

“To get up there and find that their kit man had not bothered setting out their kit because he knew the game was going to be off was a frustration for us.

“We travelled up and a lot of our fans had got to Northampton by the time they had found out. So, it is a frustration and adds on to what was already a hectic week, next week.”

Watford host Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday before travelling to Aston Villa three days later.

They will face Tranmere in the re-arranged cup replay on Thursday, with the winners to play Manchester United in the fourth round in a televised fixture next Sunday.

Pearson’s rejuvenated side, who have picked up 13 points from the last 15 available in the Premier League, will look to continue their impressive run when Jose Mourinho’s Spurs travel to Vicarage Road this weekend.

Pearson confirmed that Argentinian winger Ignacio Pussetto, who joined the club from Udinese for £7million on a four-and-a-half-year deal on Tuesday, is available for selection.

The Hornets boss also dismissed suggestions that Andre Gray could be in line for a move to the Championship.

Both Leeds and Nottingham Forest have been linked with a move for the 28-year-old striker, but Pearson said: “I have spoken with Andre and he is very much a part of what we are trying to do here. Nobody is surplus to requirements.

“He is capable of scoring goals and looks good in training. I am pleased with how he has coped with the situation and when he gets his chance it is up to him to take it.”