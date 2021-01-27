Nike releases special Air Max range of Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur shirts

Nike have teamed up with some of the biggest teams in the Premier League to release a special range of shirts inspired by its classic Air Max footwear series.

Fans of Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will be thrilled to hear that their clubs have each released a unique design based on the iconic shoes. OG models and Air Max motifs adorn the shirts, alongside oversized Nike logos and little accents fans of the footwear will be familiar with.

Liverpool’s special edition shirt is inspired by the iconic Air Max 90 OG colourways. It features pinstripes, a giant, red, retro Nike logo and black sleeves.

Chelsea's design is inspired by the Air Max 180 OG colourway range. It features a red and blue collar and chest design which bleeds into the logo on the front of the shirt.

Tottenham's, meanwhile, is inspired by the Air Max 95 OG colourway. The shirt features the same grey hues seen on the classic shoe with the neon accents, similar to the club's home shirt this season.

While the shirts aren't set to be worn on the pitch, they do come with a full tracksuit t-shirt and jacket range, and represent a more street-style option for those who like to represent their area when supporting their team.

The Air Max Club Collection is available now via nike.com.

