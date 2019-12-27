No fresh fitness concerns for Daniel Stendel ahead of Aberdeen clash
Hearts are set to have an unchanged squad for their final Ladbrokes Premiership match of 2019 against Aberdeen.
Glenn Whelan dropped out of the reckoning for the Boxing Day defeat by Hibernian and his Tynecastle future looks in doubt.
Steven Naismith, Jamie Walker, Jamie Brandon, Callumn Morrison, Peter Haring, John Souttar, Ben Garuccio and Conor Washington remain out.
Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove serves the second of a two-game ban.
Defender Andrew Considine dropped out of the starting XI just before the 2-1 win over Livingston with a hip injury and will be assessed.
Midfielder Craig Bryson (ankle) and full-back Greg Leigh (shin) remain out, along with Ethan Ross (thigh) and Scott Wright (knee).
Hearts provisional squad: Pereira, Smith, White, Hickey, Berra, Halkett, Dikamona, Bozanic, Clare, Mulraney, MacLean, Keena, Meshino, Wighton, Damour, Ikpeazu, Henderson, Zlamal.
Aberdeen provisional squad: Lewis, Logan, Vyner, Considine, McKenna, Taylor, Devlin, Gallagher, Hedges, Anderson, D Campbell, McGinn, Ojo, McLennan, Cosgrove, Wilson, Gleeson, Ferguson, Main, Cerny.
