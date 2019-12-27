No new injuries for St Mirren

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin has no fresh injuries for the Ladbrokes Premiership game against Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Defenders Gary MacKenzie (hamstring) and Kirk Broadfoot (foot) remain out along with midfielder Kyle McAllister (back).

The Buddies are looking to bounce back following their 2-1 home defeat to Celtic on Boxing Day.

Kilmarnock caretaker boss Alex Dyer admits Stephen O’Donnell is a doubt for the trip.

The Scotland full-back sat out his side’s Boxing Day defeat to Rangers with a calf injury and may not be ready to face the Buddies this weekend.

Defender Stuart Findlay (hamstring) and striker Innes Cameron (knee) are long-term absentees.

Kilmarnock provisional squad: Branescu, O’Donnell, Hamalainen, Johnson, Bruce, Del Fabro, Power, McKenzie, Dicker, Wilson, El Makrini, Brophy, Millar, Thomas, Sow, Burke, St Clair, Jackson, Hendrie, Koprivec.

St Mirren provisional squad: Hladky, P McGinn, Waters, McLoughlin, Magennis, S McGinn, Flynn, Foley, Andreu, Djorkaeff, MacPherson, Durmus, Mullen, Morias, Obika, Cooke, McMaster, Jamieson, Lyness.