No new injury concerns for Slaven Bilic ahead of Tottenham clash

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic has no new injury concerns ahead of Tottenham’s visit to the Hawthorns on Sunday afternoon.

Dara O’Shea is in contention to return to the backline after recovering from ankle trouble although given he has not featured for a month for the Baggies, the Republic of Ireland defender may not start.

Long-term absentees Sam Field (knee) and forward Hal Robson-Kanu (broken arm) will once again miss out.

Tottenham should have Sergio Reguilon back from illness after he missed the Europa League clash with Ludogorets.

Erik Lamela (Achilles) and Serge Aurier (knock) also missed out and only the latter will be in contention at the Hawthorns.

Boss Jose Mourinho made six changes in Bulgaria and he will be expected to revert to his first-choice team.

West Brom provisional squad: Johnstone, Button, Gibbs, Ajayi, Townsend, O’Shea, Bartley, Kipre, Ivanovic, Furlong, Edwards, Krovinovic, Sawyers, Diangana, Livermore, Phillips, Pereira, Harper, Gallagher, Grosicki, Austin, Robinson.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Hart, Gazzaniga, Aurier, Doherty, Alderweireld, Dier, Sanchez, Rodon, Davies, Reguilon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Fernandes, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Alli, Bergwijn, Bale, Son, Kane, Vinicius.