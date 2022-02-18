No new injury issues for Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard for visit of Watford

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has no new injury worries for the visit of Watford.

Bertrand Traore and Marvelous Nakamba remain sidelined, while Ezri Konsa is suspended.

Konsa’s second red card of the season against Leeds means he missed the defeat at Newcastle and Saturday’s game at Villa Park.

Ismaila Sarr is set to make his first Watford start for three months after injury and international duty.

Sarr played the second half of last weekend’s 2-0 home defeat to Brighton on his return from Senegal’s Africa Cup of Nations triumph.

Peter Etebo is back in training having recovered from the quad injury that has kept him out since September, but the Nigeria midfielder will not be included in the matchday squad.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Olsen, Cash, Mings, Hause, Chambers, Digne, Young, Sanson, Chukwuemeka, Luiz, Ramsey, Chrisene, Iroegbunam, Buendia, McGinn, Coutinho, Bailey, Ings, Watkins.

Watford provisional squad: Foster, Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara, Kucka, Sissoko, Kayembe, Cleverley, King, Dennis, Bachmann, Ngakia, Louza, Joao Pedro, Masina, Sema, Kabasele, Kalu, Hernandez, Sarr.