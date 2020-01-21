No new injury worries for Gerrard ahead of St Mirren test

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has an unchanged squad to pick from ahead of the Ladbrokes Premiership visit of St Mirren.

Skipper James Tavernier remains out after an appendix operation, meaning youngster Nathan Patterson could be in for another start after making his debut against Stranraer on Friday.

Alfredo Morelos is again banned after his Old Firm red card, Greg Stewart is ruled out with a calf strain while a foot injury is keeping Filip Helander out. Jamie Murphy and Jamie Barjonas have been farmed out to Partick Thistle and Burton Albion respectively on loan.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin has no fresh injuries for the trip to Ibrox.

The Buddies came through their William Hill Scottish Cup win over Broxburn Athletic at the weekend unscathed.

Defenders Gary MacKenzie (hamstring) and Kirk Broadfoot (foot) remain out along with midfielder Kyle McAllister (back).

Rangers provisional squad: McGregor, Patterson, Flanagan, Halliday, Barisic, Edmundson, Goldson, Katic, Jack, Davis, Aribo, Kamara, Arfield, Barker, Jones, Kent, Ojo, Defoe, Kennedy, Foderingham.

St Mirren provisional squad: Hladky, P McGinn, Famewo, McCarthy, Waters, McGrath, Magennis, Flynn, S McGinn, Foley, Andreu, Djorkaeff, MacPherson, Durmus, Mullen, Morias, Obika, Cooke, McMaster, Jamieson, Lyness.