No problems for St Mirren ahead of Rangers clash
By PA Staff
St Mirren have a full squad for their cinch Premiership encounter with Rangers.
Charles Dunne returned to the bench in Dingwall last weekend and Greg Kiltie has shaken off a knee injury.
They may have to wait for their comebacks though, with the Buddies on a three-match winning streak.
Rangers defender Leon Balogun is a doubt after picking up a hamstring injury in the 2-0 Europa League win over Brondby at Ibrox on Thursday night.
Ryan Jack returned to training following calf surgery but Ryan Kent is still working his way back from a hamstring injury.
Filip Helander remains on the sidelines with a knee problem and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) is also still missing.
