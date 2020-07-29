Non-league star Tunde Owolabi ‘overwhelmed’ by Hamilton switch

Prolific non-league goalscorer Tunde Owolabi admits he is “overwhelmed” to make the step up to Hamilton.

Accies have signed the Nigeria-born forward from FC United of Manchester, who were formed by disaffected Manchester United fans and play in the seventh tier of English football.

The 24-year-old hit 35 goals in all competitions during the truncated season and was named Northern Premier League Player of the Season.

FC United confirmed they had agreed an undisclosed fee for Owolabi after Accies met the termination clause in the player’s contract.

Owolabi, who has signed a one-year contract, told Accies TV: “I’m overwhelmed. It was always my dream to be a professional football player and I have worked really hard to get here. It hasn’t sunk in yet but I’m just trying to enjoy the experience.

“I’m a striker who is quick, I can score goals and run in behind.

“Non-league is tough, you play against players who are physically strong and I had to get used to that quickly and I think that has prepared me for this level.”

Owolabi could make his debut at Celtic Park on Sunday as the champions begin the defence of their Scottish Premiership title.

“It’s a whole new experience but its something I live for,” he said. “Being a pro and playing against Celtic and Rangers wasn’t something I expected to come this quickly but it’s here now and I just have to work hard and enjoy it to push myself to get into the team.”