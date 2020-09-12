Norwich boss Daniel Farke praises Adam Idah response to training criticism

Norwich manager Daniel Farke revealed he lost his temper with Adam Idah for his poor performances in training this week, only for the 19-year-old’s goal to clinch an opening day 1-0 win at Huddersfield.

Farke, who said referee Geoff Eltringham apologised to him after the match for not awarding his side two penalties, was pleased with the striker’s response after admitting he had been “not happy at all” with his training.

Idah’s 80th-minute strike ensured the visitors started life back in the Championship in a positive fashion following last season’s relegation.

The Republic of Ireland international lashed home from close range from Teemu Pukki’s cross after defender Richard Stearman’s careless back pass.

“Adam will be in the spotlight after his goal and we’re delighted for him,” said Farke.

“But I will let you into a secret. I was not happy at all with Adam’s training this week. There was an outburst from me. But I wanted to show faith in him.

“For me it was great to see Jordan Hugill at the end. He went straight to Adam to give him a hug – and the same with Teemu. Even though he (Hugill) is disappointed not to play, like Ben Gibson or Alex Tettey.

“Michael McGovern came to me at the end of this game and said he had spoken to Adam as well. That is what I want from my experienced players in this group.”

Norwich’s win might have been more comfortable, but Juninho Bacuna got away with what looked to be a handball in his own area in the first half and Town skipper Christopher Schindler went unpunished for a strong challenge on Max Aarons after the break.

“For the first time ever in my coaching career the ref came to me at the end and said, ‘I have to apologise, I got both of those wrong’, said Farke.

“No problem. We all make mistakes. I make mistakes. So too my players. I would rather have this type of relationship with the officials.

“I said it was a different season, a different set of players. It was. But to get a win is so important for us to move forward.

“We had two clear penalties which we were not given, but it’s the perfect way to start the season with three points.”

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan was pleased with the spirit his players showed despite defeat.

“The most important thing for me today was we fought with spirit and effort,” he said.

“We didn’t get any points, but one point would have been very positive. We couldn’t do enough things to get the result.

“The team showed the spirit we wanted today and a performance, which is the positive, but the result is the negative.

“But we will continue growing and learn from today’s game.”

The Terriers were without new signing Danny Ward, the striker missing out through injury.

Corberan added: “Danny Ward felt something in training yesterday with his hamstring and couldn’t be involved today. We will get him scanned so we know more about his availability.”

And the manager also had words of reassurance for Stearman, saying: “Mistakes happen in football. What we must do is support our team-mates in these moments, and do everything to ensure this mistakes do not matter.”