Norwich boss Farke determined to keep Aarons

Norwich boss Daniel Farke insists they would be stupid to cash in on Max Aarons next month despite their fading survival hopes.

The Canaries are determined to hold onto the England Under-21 right-back in January.

Saturday’s visitors Tottenham have been linked to the defender while Crystal Palace have considered a bid in the past.

Norwich are bottom of the Premier League, seven points from safety, after Boxing Day’s 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa but Farke is adamant Aarons will stay beyond January.

He said: “Our financial position is quite relaxed and we know we need all our key players to have a small chance to create a big sensation so we’re not tempted at all to do something stupid and sell our best players.

“In this business you never know so sometimes there’s an unbelievable offer and the club decides to do something but in such a comfortable situation I don’t expect any.”

Defender Aarons has impressed this term, despite Norwich’s struggles, and the Canaries will demand over £20million should they sell, which is likely to happen if they are relegated.

“Yes, he’s alright,” said Farke. “I don’t like to praise the young players too much, everyone knows how good they are so it’s not like I can protect them.

“After a handful of Premier League games it’s not like you win the Golden Boot or Ballon d’Or. You have to keep going and improve.”

Farke also admitted the Canaries are likely to be priced out of adding reinforcements next month to aid their relegation battle.

Ben Godfrey is out until February with a knee injury with fellow defender Timm Klose also a long-term absentee with his own knee problem.

“I would take a few players, that’s for sure. They are pretty much too expensive,” said Farke.

“If we had the possibility to spend some money we would have done it in the summer and the January market is even more difficult and more expensive.

“It’s not like we’ll fall asleep, perhaps there’s a lucky situation but it won’t be a panic buy or something we can’t afford.

“We have two centre-backs injured so it’s not ‘OK, let’s bring a top class centre back in.’ To do that you need to spend £10million plus. We will go with our tools and lads.”