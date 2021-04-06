Norwich City v Huddersfield Town live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

Norwich City v Huddersfield Town live stream, Sky Sports, Tuesday 6th April, 7.45pm BST

Norwich City will be looking to take another step closer to the Premier League when they host Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night.

It is surely only a matter of time before Daniel Farke’s side secure promotion to the top flight. A 1-1 draw with Preston on Good Friday extended Norwich’s unbeaten run to 11 games in the second tier, and they are currently 15 points clear of third place.

It would take a monumental collapse for Norwich to finish outside the automatic promotion spots from here, and the club’s fans can be forgiven for having already turned their attention towards next season in the Premier League. A yo-yo club in recent years, the Canaries will be desperate to enjoy a prolonged stay in the top flight this time around.

Huddersfield’s unbeaten run is not as lengthy as that of their upcoming opponents, but the Terriers have not tasted defeat in their last five games. Only one of those matches has ended with Town taking all three points, but Carlos Corberan will be pleased with the grit and resolve his team have demonstrated in recent weeks.

Denying Brentford a victory last time out will have been particularly pleasing, and that 1-1 draw will also have gone down well in Norfolk. Huddersfield are now eight points clear of the drop zone and are not too far away from securing safety.

Farke has an injury crisis to contend with, with up to nine Norwich players set to miss out here. Ben Gibson and Christoph Zimmermann are among the absentees, while Emiliano Buendia is a doubt and will need to be assessed in the hours before kick-off.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, will have to make do without Alex Vallejo, Rolando Aarons, Josh Koroma and Christopher Schindler, as they attempt to become the first Championship team to beat Norwich since Swansea two months ago.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK.

Use a VPN to watch a Norwich City v Middlesbrough live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal