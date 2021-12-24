Norwich have selection worries after coronavirus outbreak

Norwich head coach Dean Smith is again dealing with coronavirus concerns ahead of the Premier League match against Arsenal on Boxing Day.

The club are waiting on PCR results to determine who will be available, having seen the previous game at West Ham called off because of depleted numbers.

Forward Milot Rashica (groin) is not yet back in contention, while defensive midfielder Mathias Normann is set for an extended spell on the sidelines following pelvic surgery. Captain Grant Hanley (shoulder), defenders Christoph Zimmermann (ankle) and Andrew Omobamidele (back) are all still out.

Arsenal are expected to be without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for a fifth consecutive match following his recent internal disciplinary action.

The forward has already been stripped of the captaincy and boss Mikel Arteta was non-committal when asked about the availability of the Gabon ace on Wednesday, who is set to compete in the Africa Cup of Nations next month.

Sead Kolasinac (ankle) is also absent for the Gunners while Pablo Mari, Calum Chambers and Albert Sambi Lokonga have all tested positive for Covid-19 in recent days.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Kabak, Williams, Gilmour, Placheta, Dowell, Sorensen, McLean, Pukki, Gunn, Byram, Mumba, Giannoulis, Cantwell, Lees-Melou, Rupp, Idah, Sargent, Tzolis

Arsenal provisional squad: Ramsdale, Tierney, White, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Xhaka, Lacazette, Martinelli, Leno, Holding, Tavares, Smith Rowe, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Pepe, Nketiah, Balogun.