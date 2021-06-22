Norwich make Kosovo international winger Milot Rashica first summer signing

Norwich have signed Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica.

The Kosovo international has penned a four-year deal to move to Carrow Road after Bremen were relegated from the Bundesliga.

Rashica, who has joined for an undisclosed fee, becomes Canaries manager Daniel Farke’s first signing since the club returned to the Premier League.

The 24-year-old told the club’s official site: “I’m really excited to play in front of the Norwich fans and in the Premier League. I will of course give my best to this football club in every game and hope to excite the fans with many goals and assists. I can’t wait to get started.

“I know a few things about the club, particularly the style of play under Daniel Farke. I want to continue to learn and develop as a player and person and I think that the style of play here will suit me very well.

“I have spoken with the boss and I know what he wants to see from me. Those conversations with him recently have been a big help and I am very excited.

“I don’t know any of the players or staff in the group, but I have a lot of friends in the game and here in Germany who speak very highly of Norwich City and how the club works.”

Norwich are reinvesting the £33million they initially received from Aston Villa for Emi Buendia and are due to complete the signing of goalkeeper Angus Gunn from Southampton.

They are also considering an ambitious loan move for Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour.

The Canaries are keen on Sheffield United’s 20-year-old defender Jayden Bogle if right-back Max Aarons leaves, Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo and Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing.