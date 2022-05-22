Norwich vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch the Premier League final day from anywhere in the world

Norwich vs Tottenham live stream, Sunday May 22, 4pm

Looking for a Norwich vs Tottenham live stream? You're in the right place.

Tottenham will qualify for the Champions League if they avoid defeat by Norwich on the final day of the Premier League season.

Antonio Conte’s side faced the prospect of being knocked out of the top-four race completely if they lost last week’s north London derby. But a 3-0 triumph over their arch-rivals Arsenal, coupled with the Gunners’ subsequent defeat by Newcastle and Tottenham’s slender victory over Burnley, has turned the two-horse race on its head.

Spurs are now just one point away from wrapping up a fourth-place finish and securing a return to Europe’s top table. That would be a good achievement for the club and give Conte something to build on ahead of his first full campaign at the helm.

This has been a season to forget for Norwich. The Canaries were promoted as champions of the Championship last term but they have once again been unable to compete in the top flight. Going into the final weekend, Norwich have amassed the fewest points, won the fewest number of games, scored the fewest goals and conceded the most. In other words, things have not gone well. Spurs could not have asked for a kinder assignment on the final day.

Tottenham will again have to make do without Cristian Romero, so Davinson Sanchez is likely to continue on the right-hand side of the back three. Oliver Skipp, Japhet Tanganga, Matt Doherty and Sergio Reguilon remain in the treatment room, but Dejan Kulusevski is likely to return to the starting XI in place of Lucas Moura.

Son Heung-min goes into the weekend just one goal behind Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot, a prize the South Korea international would no doubt love to win.

Norwich will be unable to call upon the services of Adam Idah, Andrew Omobamidele, Christoph Zimmerman, Kenny McLean, Josh Sargent, Mathias Normann and Ozan Kabak.

Kick-off is at 4pm BST on Sunday May 22 and is not being shown on television in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

