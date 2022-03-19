Nottingham Forest plan Hillsborough tribute for FA Cup clash with Liverpool

Nottingham Forest will pay tribute to victims of the Hillsborough Disaster in Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool.

Forest will leave 97 seats at the City Ground empty in memory of the Liverpool supporters who died as a result of the stadium disaster at an FA Cup semi-final between the two teams in 1989.

Forest said on Twitter: “NEVER FORGOTTEN.

“97 seats will be left vacant at tomorrow’s match in honour of those who lost their lives at our FA Cup semi final in 1989.

NEVER FORGOTTEN— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) March 19, 2022

“We look forward to welcoming Liverpool FC to The City Ground.”

The post also included a picture showing a banner covering a section of seating which read: “97 NEVER FORGOTTEN 15.04.89.”

Ninety-seven Liverpool fans died due to a crush in the Leppings Lane stand at Hillsborough on April 15, 1989.

Sunday’s match will be the first meeting between Liverpool and Forest in more than two decades, Forest having been relegated from the Premier League in 1999.