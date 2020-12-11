Nuno Espirito Santo believes Raul Jimenez is already planning his Wolves return

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo believes Raul Jimenez is already thinking about his return.

The striker visited the club’s training ground this week after his release from hospital following surgery on a fractured skull.

Jimenez is recovering having suffered the serious injury in a clash of heads with David Luiz at Arsenal last month.

No timeframe has been placed on his recovery but Nuno feels Jimenez has the will to make a successful comeback.

He said: “I don’t think he’s talking (about it) but I’m sure he is feeling. He has this desire inside him that he wants to return and this is the most important step that he has already made.

“We will give him time but he wants to return. Raul is a player who must be on the pitch, so talented, so good and very important for us. I know that in his mind is this will to return.

“He has to give his body time but the most important thing is his desire to return.”

Jimenez will watch Saturday’s Premier League visit of Aston Villa from home while a banner in support of the Mexico international, crowdfunded by supporters, will cover three blocks of the Steve Bull Upper Stand.

Nuno, though, is hopeful the 30-year-old will be able to return to Molineux to watch a game soon.

“I think so. He had breakfast with us today (Friday) and can easily go to the match,” he said.

“It is about the decisions of the doctors that are with him to see if it’s the right moment to do it because, when you attend a match, the emotions are there so it’s about that. He saw training so he could easily go to Molineux.

“Maybe next time I’ll put him on the squad list, this way I can make him go.”