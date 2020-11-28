Nuno Espirito Santo reveals Conor Coady ‘upset’ at missing out on Wolves record

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has revealed Conor Coady’s heartbreak at missing a club record.

The captain sat out Monday’s 1-1 draw with Southampton as he self-isolated due to coronavirus protocols.

He was forced to withdraw from this month’s England squad after coming into contact with someone with Covid-19, meaning he fell eight short of Phil Parkes’ club record of 127 straight league appearances.

Coady had not missed a league game since September 2017 but is due to return for Sunday’s Premier League trip to Arsenal.

“He was really upset because he felt he could compete well and he was upset he wasn’t able to be on the pitch to help the team,” said Nuno.

“He was upset because he’s a competitor as he has shown before, all the game and training sessions he’s been available. It was a tough moment for him because he was away from his natural environment – here with us.

“He accepts he has another chance, it’s part of football and you always have another chance.

“It was tough news to have the moment I was informed he had to go away from the England squad.”

Wolves remain without Romain Saiss after his positive coronavirus test and they go to the Emirates unbeaten in their last three trips.

Nuno has admitted they are yet to find top form as the team evolves after the departures of Diogo Jota and Matt Doherty and asked for patience.

He said: “It’s a new season, a new cycle. New players, this is what we are working on. I always said players need time. Some of our players are very young but full of talent, full of quality.

“It’s our job to prepare them because we believe in them, we want to transform players with real talent into good solutions for the team.

“At the same time players who have been here for several seasons have to raise their standards again and we have to improve them and they have to improve themselves.

“I’m looking forward to this period because we are going to have time to spend together. It’s up to us to make this useful time for us in terms of improving performances.”