Old Firm talking points ahead of Sunday’s clash

Rangers take on Celtic in the final Old Firm game of the season at Ibrox on Sunday.

The Light Blues, who wrested the Premiership title back from Parkhead, have won three and drawn one of the four Glasgow derbies this season.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the main talking points ahead of their encounter in Govan.

Can Rangers bounce back after cup shock and keep unbeaten run in league?

Steven Gerrard looking for Rangers to bounce back from St Johnstone Cup defeat (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Ibrox side are still reeling from their shock Scottish Cup exit at home to St Johnstone on Sunday.

Saints scored a last-gasp equaliser in extra-time to take the quarter-final tie to penalties where they emerged victorious.

It was the first domestic game at Ibrox his season that Rangers have not won and, to the deep disappointment of boss Steven Gerrard and the Gers supporters, it scuppered chances of a league and cup double.

With three fixtures remaining Rangers are still unbeaten in the league and aim to finish that way.

A win against Celtic will bring the smiles back to Ibrox and take Rangers another step closer to their aim.

Rangers looking for an unbeaten season against Celtic

Rangers looking to remain unbeaten against Celtic this season (Jane Barlow/PA)

Celtic have not gone through a season without beating Rangers, when they have been in the same league, since 1999-2000.

Rangers have won two and drawn one of the three league game against their Old Firm rivals. They also knocked Celtic out of the Scottish Cup. Celtic have matched the Light Blues in most of their meetings so far without being able to get a coveted victory with missed chances being the story too often.

Will Leigh Griffiths start for Celtic?

Celtic’s Leigh Griffiths looking for a start against Rangers (Jane Barlow/PA)

To that end will interim boss John Kennedy opt to give Leigh Griffiths a start?

The Scotland international has been a bit-part player for the Hoops this season after returning to pre-season training last summer out of condition.

However, Griffiths showed again what he could do at Pittodrie in the last outing when he climbed off the bench to head in a late equaliser for a 1-1 draw. With French striker Odsonne Edouard out of sorts at the moment, Kennedy may consider a change.

Scott Brown’s last Old Firm fixture

Celtic’s Scott Brown (centre) playing final Old Firm game before departing for Aberdeen (Jane Barlow/PA)

The veteran midfielder is leaving to join Aberdeen as player/assistant at the end of the season.

Brown joined Celtic from Hibernian in 2007 for a reported fee of £4.4million and has played in dozens of Old Firm games in the 14 years since.

The 35-year-old’s first taste of the Glasgow derby was a 3-0 defeat at Ibrox on October 20, 2007.

Brown will hope to exit the fixture on a more positive note as his Celtic tenure comes to an end.