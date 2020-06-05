Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confident Man Utd are ready to pick up where they left off

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been encouraged by the competitive edge and camaraderie in his Manchester United squad as they prepare for the resumption of the Premier League season.

United are due to face Tottenham away on June 19 in their first match since beating LASK 5-0 in the Europa League on March 12.

The victory in Austria stretched their unbeaten run to 11 matches and Solskjaer is confident they can continue where they left off.

😍 We finally know when we'll next see #MUFC in action 👍 pic.twitter.com/XucpN3SJEU— Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 5, 2020

“The first game is two weeks from today so we need to step up the training and get an edge to our game again,” Solskjaer told United’s official website.

“Everyone knows that we will have to be at our best, have to be focused (against Tottenham).

“We know it’s a big game for everyone. We had Chelsea when we started the league this season so I’m confident that our players can go into the Tottenham game with that mentality of going there to play a very good game of football.”

After their clash against former manager Jose Mourinho’s side, United welcome fellow European hopefuls Sheffield United to Old Trafford on June 24 before travelling to Brighton on June 30 – after an FA Cup quarter-final at Norwich on June 27.

It is a hectic period of fixtures, but Solskjaer believes his side are ready for the challenge.

“Training has been about recapping what we did well, tweaking maybe one or two things and looking at some new ideas, but hopefully we can see a lot of what we saw towards the end before the lockdown,” the Norwegian added.

“We’ve got games coming weekend, midweek, weekend for a spell so you have to focus on ourselves and not just on that one, first game.

Manchester United were in fine form before the season was suspended (Nick Potts/PA)

“I think everyone can see over the last few months how the players have behaved and dealt with the situation and how we as a club have dealt with it. The players have kept themselves fit as well, which has been great.

“The weather was fantastic when they got going in small groups and gradually now, as we’ve got into contact training, you can see a little bit more of the edge but also the camaraderie and team bonding.

“That’s vital for me in a team. That’s one of the main things, that we are a team and the team goes before anything else.”