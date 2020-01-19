Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains why Liverpool are not among the "very best teams"

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Liverpool will need to win multiple Premier League titles before they can be considered among the division's greats.

Jurgen Klopp's side will move 16 points clear of the chasing pack if they beat Manchester United on Sunday.

The Reds finished runners-up to Manchester City last season, despite registering the club's all-time highest points tally of 97.

And while Solskjaer, who won six Premier League titles with United as a player, has praised the work Klopp has done at Anfield, he believes it is too early to place this Liverpool team on the pantheon.

"If you are taking the long view, the very best teams are the ones who can do it again and again and again," the Norwegian said.

"No one really matches Sir Alex [Ferguson] in that respect but I would be the first to admit Jurgen Klopp has done a great job at Liverpool.

"At the moment he seems to know what he’s going to get every time he puts a team out, though we are only just past halfway through the season and there are still a lot of games to go.

"If you look at Liverpool now, they have 33 wins and five draws from their last 38 [league] games. That's 104 points, so it would have been a more than decent season.

"They are doing well, to say the least, and could win a treble this season but let's see where they are in May. They have a couple of difficult games coming up."

United, who are without a Pemier League title since Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013, are currently 27 points adrift of their arch-rivals.

However, Chelsea's defeat by Newcastle on Saturday means United will move to within two points of the top four if they shock the table-toppers at Anfield.

