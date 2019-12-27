Manchester United cannot play "tippy-tappy" football like Manchester City, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United cannot replicate Manchester City's style of football.

Pep Guardiola has made City into one of the most successful possession-based sides in the world since taking charge in 2016.

United, meanwhile, have struggled to break down opponents that defend deep this season, although they did come from behind to beat Newcastle 4-1 on Boxing Day.

And Solskjaer believes it is unrealistic to expect United's youngsters to produce the same type of football as their more experienced counterparts at City.

"I think it's been said in no uncertain terms what type of team we are," he told reporters after the win against Newcastle. "Supporters know what we expect and know when we are at our best.

We showed that on Thursday and, even though we went a goal down, heads didn't drop. We have to make it hard to play against us.

"We can't play tippy-tappy football and can't, at this moment in time, play like City - only City can do that.

"We have to show more energy, drive and urgency, plus selflessness in every single game. That's the way we have to play at the moment.

We should get into the top four without waiting for the final game against Leicester. But it may go down to that game, who knows?

"I've said about this team that we may be challenging for a lot more next year. We're young but I expect a lot from this team this year."

Solskjaer also agreed with Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp, both of whom have criticised the hectic fixture list over the festive period.

"You are traditionalists in this country so I can't see it changing, but it should," he added.

"I don't think it's fair on the boys at all. It's not fair to be expected to perform at the best of your ability, mentally and physically, 48 hours after you last played.

"But we are probably in the best position to perform on Saturday because the game [against Newcastle] was over after 45 minutes and we are a young side.

"We have a chance against Burnley to perform at our best level. When you're 23, which I think was our average age against Newcastle, it makes it easier to recover than Burnley.

"But it's not fair, especially when there was a game against Watford just gone, a game on New Year's Day - two games in three days."

