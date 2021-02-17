Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he has not held talks with Manchester United over a new contract

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted he has not held any contract discussions with Manchester United.

The Norwegian came under pressure earlier this season after his side were eliminated from the Champions League in the group stage.

Solskjaer has strengthened his position since then, with United currently second in the Premier League table.

However, he has not yet spoken about a new deal with the club, with his current contract running until the end of next season.

“I have not thought about that, and we have not discussed it at all,” he told VG .

"I am just focusing on doing my job and, as you say, part of the job is to stabilise things

"We have a job to do in order to find consistency on the pitch. Outside the pitch it is still a crisis if you lose a game.

"If you concede a goal in stoppage time against Everton, it still creates big headlines. That can happen in football.

"But on the inside it is more stable. We feel like we are on our way towards what we sat down and discussed, what we planned.”

Solskjaer believes United have made progress during his tenure, even if the Premier League title now looks beyond them.

The Red Devils will fall 10 points adrift of top spot if Manchester City beat Everton on Wednesday.

"I've said it many a time, we looked at the squad, looked at the situation we were in, and put a longer-term plan in place,” he added.

"We knew there would be some patchy periods and that we would have to stay strong mentally.

"The leadership they have shown has been very strong and steady, and I'm very grateful for the communication that has been open and honest all of the time.”

United return to action against Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday.

