Olivier Giroud’s quickfire double earns AC Milan the derby spoils

Olivier Giroud scored twice in three minutes to earn AC Milan a 2-1 comeback win over Serie A leaders Inter Milan and lift his team to within a point of their rivals at the top of the table.

Ivan Perisic put Inter in front at a raucous San Siro late in the first half, breaking Milan’s resistance after goalkeeper Mike Maignan had pulled off two superb saves.

But Giroud, starting in the place of Milan’s injured top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic, equalised in the 75th minute before finding the bottom corner three minutes later to turn the game on its head.

The result ended the champions’ 14-match unbeaten run but Simone Inzaghi’s side stay top on 53 points, one ahead of their city rivals with a game in hand.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma were held to a goalless draw by Genoa at Stadio Olimpico, where both teams finished with 10 men.

Genoa’s Leo Ostigard was sent off in the 69th minute after appearing to grab Felix Afena-Gyan by the throat and drag him to the ground, denying a clear path to goal.

Deep into stoppage time, Nicolo Zaniolo was shown a red card for dissent after having what looked to be a match-winning goal disallowed for a foul by Tammy Abraham in the build-up.

Lazio climbed to sixth in the table thanks to a 3-0 win over Fiorentina.

Bayern Munich edged out RB Leipzig 3-2 to go nine points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

Thomas Muller opened the scoring when he slotted in a rebound after goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi parried Robert Lewandowski’s shot before Andre Silva equalised for the visitors.

Lewandowski scored a powerful header from Kingsley Coman’s cross to make it 2-1 at half-time.

Christopher Nkunku’s clever finish drew Leipzig level for the second time but Bayern won it when Serge Gnabry’s shot was deflected in by Josko Gvardiol.

Koln leapfrogged Leipzig into sixth place thanks to a 1-0 win over Freiburg and Mainz were 2-0 winners over Hoffenheim.

Stuttgart remain in trouble next to the bottom of the table after a 3-2 home defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt but Augsburg eased their problems with a 2-0 win over Union Berlin and it finished 1-1 between Arminia and Monchengladbach.

Sevilla missed the chance to close the gap on LaLiga leaders Real Madrid when they were held to a goalless draw with Osasuna, for whom goalkeeper Sergio Herrera saved a penalty.

Attacking midfielder Brais Mendez scored both goals in Celta Vigo’s 2-0 win over Rayo Vallecano and Pere Milla netted twice in Elche’s 3-1 win over Alaves, while Mallorca came from behind to beat Cadiz 2-1.

Saint-Etienne lifted themselves off the foot of Ligue 1 with a shock 3-1 win over Montpellier.

Teenager Ely Wahi put the visitors in front after 11 minutes and the lead lasted until eight minutes from time when the game took a dramatic turn.

Romain Hamouma equalised, Arnaud Nordin put the home side in front for the first time on the stroke of 90 minutes and Wahbi Khazri added a third in stoppage time to complete the transformation.

In the other game, Monaco were 2-0 winners over Lyon.