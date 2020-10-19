On this day in 1993: Norwich stun Bayern Munich in UEFA Cup

Norwich made history on this day in 1993 with a stunning 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich in their UEFA Cup tie at the Olympic Stadium.

The Canaries became the first English team to beat the German giants in Munich in a European competition.

Norwich had finished third in the 1992-93 season and had found themselves in Europe for the first time, coming through the first round against Vitesse before being drawn against Bayern.

Jeremy Goss’ volley gave Norwich the lead, before Mark Bowen doubled the English side’s advantage.

Christian Nerlinger pulled one back for Bayern, but City left with the first-leg advantage.

In the second leg at Carrow Road, Goss again found the net in a 1-1 draw which saw Norwich progress to the third round, where they were beaten by Inter Milan.

It was a memorable competition for Norwich who were the only English club to beat Bayern at their old ground, the Olympic Stadium, in the more than 30 years the German side played there.