On this day in 2008: AC Milan announce loan deal of David Beckham from LA Galaxy

AC Milan announced the loan signing of David Beckham from Los Angeles Galaxy on this day in 2008, with the former England captain staying with the Serie A giants for longer than initially planned.

It was confirmed the then 33-year-old would link up with Milan on January 7 and return in March, but the midfielder’s promising early displays meant he stayed in Italy for the remainder of the 2008-09 campaign.

At the time of the initial announcement, Milan director Umberto Gandini was asked about the potential for Beckham

staying with Milan on a longer-term basis.

But Gandini told Sky Sports News: “David is committed to the Los Angeles Galaxy and the MLS. He thanks them for the opportunity to let him train and work with us, we’re very happy for that.

“Only David knows his future, but for sure, he has a commitment to go back to the MLS and I think he will fulfil that.”

Beckham sought to maintain his match fitness to ensure he stayed in the England squad, as he closed in on a record number of caps for an outfield player.

Writing on his blog on davidbeckham.com, Beckham said he was looking forward to playing in Italy.

Beckham (centre) stayed in Italy for the remainder of the 2008-09 campaign (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The former Manchester United winger explained: “One of the reasons I want to train and play in Milan for a few months is the fact that the MLS season doesn’t run as long as the European season and having played most of my career in Europe, my body has been trained and geared not to have that amount of time off.

“Obviously, I will be honoured to be given the chance to train and play with the likes of Ronaldinho and Kaka, but it also gives me the chance to keep my fitness up and carry that on for when I come back to the Galaxy for the new MLS season.

“Next season is an important one for the Galaxy.”