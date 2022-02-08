On this day in 2012: Fabio Capello resigns as England manager in shock move

Fabio Capello’s reign as England manager came to an end with his resignation on February 8, 2012.

The Football Association’s decision to go over Capello’s head and strip John Terry of the captaincy led to the Italian quitting his £6million-a-year post.

The announcement came following a meeting between FA chiefs and Capello at Wembley Stadium.

The shock resignation brought to an end to Capello’s four years in charge of England (Steve Parsons/PA)

An FA statement read: “The Football Association can confirm that Fabio Capello has today resigned as England manager.

“This follows a meeting involving FA chairman David Bernstein, FA general secretary Alex Horne and Fabio Capello at Wembley Stadium.

“The discussions focused on the FA board’s decision to remove the England team captaincy from John Terry, and Fabio Capello’s response through an Italian broadcast interview.

“In a meeting for over an hour, Fabio’s resignation was accepted and he will leave the post of England manager with immediate effect.”

Capello had told Italian TV that he “absolutely” disagreed with the action against Terry and that set him on a collision course with the FA.

Bernstein said: “I would like to stress that during today’s meeting and throughout his time as England manager, Fabio has conducted himself in an extremely-professional manner.

Capello (left) had told Italian TV that he ‘absolutely’ disagreed with the action against Terry (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“We have accepted Fabio’s resignation, agreeing this is the right decision. We would like to thank Fabio for his work with the England team and wish him every success in the future.”

The shock resignation brought to an end to Capello’s four years in charge of England – he had been due to step down after that summer’s European Championship.

Roy Hodgson was subsequently appointed Three Lions manager.