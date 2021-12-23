On this day in 2013: Tim Sherwood is appointed Tottenham head coach

Tottenham took a gamble they were confident would pay off after confirming managerial novice Tim Sherwood as their new head coach on this day in 2013 – until the end of the following season.

Sherwood had no experience at leading a club prior to assuming first-team duties of Spurs one week earlier in the wake of Andre Villas-Boas’ sacking.

Yet after one defeat and a win, the Tottenham board had no trouble in supporting Sherwood to lead them further up the Barclays Premier League table.

Tim Sherwood was a surprise choice as Tottenham’s new head coach (Tim Parker/PA)

The north London club had been expected to at least be challenging for a top-four finish after a heavy outlay over the summer, yet they sat seventh in the table and were four points adrift of the Champions League places.

Villas-Boas was dismissed a day after a demoralising 5-0 home defeat against Liverpool, while Tottenham also shipped six goals at Manchester City.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy admitted he was loath to dispense with the services of Villas-Boas, but gave his backing to Sherwood, who made nearly 100 appearances for the club as a midfielder from 1999 until 2003.

Levy told the club’s official website: “We were extremely reluctant to make a change mid-season, but felt we had to do so in the club’s best interests.

“We have a great squad and we owe them a head coach who will bring out the best in them and allow them to flourish and enjoy a strong, exciting finish to the season.

“We are in the fortunate position of having within our club a talented coach in Tim Sherwood.

“We believe Tim has both the knowledge and the drive to take the squad forward.”