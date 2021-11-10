On this day in 2014: David Moyes takes Real Sociedad job

David Moyes was announced as Real Sociedad’s new head coach on this day in 2014 just over six months after being sacked by Manchester United.

Moyes’ new role in LaLiga was his first job since departing Old Trafford, where he had spent nine months in charge after replacing Sir Alex Ferguson.

Sociedad were lying 15th in the Spanish top flight at the time, with nine points from 11 matches.

Moyes, right, was appointed as Real Sociedad’s head coach six months after being sacked by Manchester United (Real Sociedad handout)

The first two months of Moyes’ first managerial role outside the UK yielded a creditable draw against derby rivals Athletic Bilbao and a memorable 1-0 home win against Barcelona.

But their season fizzled out and after a 12th-placed finish the Basque side started the following campaign slowly.

Three months into the 2015-16 season, La Real were above the relegation zone on goal difference following a dismal 2-0 defeat against Las Palmas.

Sociedad sacked Moyes three days later on November 9, 2015.

The former Everton boss returned to the Premier League with Sunderland in 2016, but left the following year after they were relegated.

Moyes is currently in his second spell in charge of West Ham after replacing Manuel Pellegrini in December 2019.

The 58-year-old Scot has transformed the Hammers from Premier League relegation candidates into top-four challengers, with Sunday’s 3-2 home win against Liverpool lifting them into third place.