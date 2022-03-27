On this day in 2019: Gordon Taylor announces he will step down from PFA role

Gordon Taylor announced his intention to stand down from his role as chief executive of the Professional Footballers’ Association on this day in 2019.

The long-serving boss stated he would end his near-four decade stint upon the completion of an independent review into the trade union’s work.

Amid reports of an internal power struggle, Taylor said everyone was “united on the best way forward” after he revealed a “continuity plan” had been agreed to help the organisation through its independent review process.

It would be another two years before the former Bolton and Birmingham winger would actually leave his post in the summer of 2021 despite the review being concluded 12 months earlier.

Maheta Molango replaced Taylor, who despite being awarded a merit award by the PFA for services to football saw his reign end in controversy.

Having been the longest-serving trade union leader in the world, Taylor was criticised for the independent review not being fully published while he was also accused of not doing enough to fund research into the link between a career in football and an increased risk of developing dementia.

A £2million-a-year salary also attracted the ire of detractors but there was support and respect for a man who had negotiated the PFA’s biggest source of income, around £25million from the Premier League.

Upon receiving a merit award following 40 years at the helm, Taylor said: “It’s been a long journey, a rollercoaster. I never thought I would be here four decades later but it’s been a real privilege, a real honour.

“I just hope we have evolved into truly the finest sporting union – if not trade union – in the whole world and I hope that keeps going.”