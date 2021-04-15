Ondrej Kudela and Glen Kamara reported to prosecution service over Ibrox claims

Police have reported both Ondrej Kudela and Glen Kamara to Scotland’s prosecution service after investigating allegations of racist abuse and assault during last month’s controversial tie between Rangers and Slavia Prague.

A case of “racially aggravated conduct” against Slavia defender Kudela has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal after the 34-year-old was accused of shouting a discriminatory slur into Kamara’s ear during the Europa League game at Ibrox.

Rangers midfielder Kamara has also been reported to prosecutors over an allegation that he punched Kudela in the Ibrox tunnel after the match.

UEFA has already issued Kudela with a 10-match suspension – the minimum punishment available to European football’s governing body, while Finland international Kamara has been banned for three-games for “assault”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal following enquiries into alleged racial abuse and a reported assault at the match between Rangers and Slavia Prague at Ibrox on Thursday, March 18, 2021.”

Kamara met with police officers last week to discuss the complaints – and his solicitor Aamer Anwar urged Kudela to do the same.

Anwar said: “It is disappointing that to date Mr Kudela has failed to co-operate with Police Scotland, has not attended any police interviews, and has failed to provide a full statement to Police Scotland.

“We would strongly urge Mr Kudela to co-operate with officers carrying out their investigations into his alleged criminal conduct.

“Conversely, Glen Kamara has fully co-operated with Police Scotland and provided a statement to officers at my offices on Friday, April 9.

“Yesterday UEFA found Ondrej Kudela guilty of the charge of racist behaviour. Whilst there was disappointment with the bare minimum 10-game ban which was imposed upon Kudela, Glen felt vindicated by UEFA’s judgement, and hopes that real lessons are learned, not just by Kudela, but also by his club Slavia Prague and their fans.

“Glen also hopes that, if Slavia Prague are genuine in wishing to eradicate racism, then they will take all appropriate steps to publicly call out the racist abuse that he is still being subjected to by some of their fans.

“Glen wants to thank the Rangers fans, but also the wider football community, for the overwhelming support they have given him.”