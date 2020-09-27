Oxford bus falls foul of coronavirus alcohol spray

Oxford’s journey to Accrington stalled when an alcohol-based spray used to disinfect the coach because of coronavirus concerns affected the vehicle’s sensors.

The coach’s in-built system detects alcohol to prevent drink-driving and Oxford’s players and staff had to make their way to Accrington’s Wham Stadium in a fleet of cars and taxis.

“We tried to leave the hotel for the ground and the team bus wouldn’t start,” manager Karl Robinson told the official Oxford website.

“We take the protocols very seriously and there is a spray inside the bus that sends out a fine antibacterial mist, but it had got into the sensors and has alcohol in it so was saying the driver couldn’t drive!

“So we had to drive in our own cars and book taxis and got to the ground in the nick of time.

“I had to say to the referee ‘Hold on, the teamsheet will be here in time but Rob Hall is carrying it and he was in the car behind me!’

“We ended up being on time and we went through our warm-up properly and then I thought we started the game really well.”

The afternoon had a happy ending for Oxford as Robinson’s side won 4-1 to claim a first Sky Bet League One win of the season.