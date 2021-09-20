Ozan Tufan to make Watford debut in Carabao Cup clash with Stoke

Xisco Munoz will rotate his Watford squad for the third-round Carabao Cup clash with Stoke.

On-loan Turkey international Ozan Tufan will make his debut, while Xisco may also throw in a couple of the club’s under-23 players.

Others will be rested, including Juraj Kucka, while Kiko Femenia misses out after being forced off against Norwich at the weekend, although he should return to training later this week.

Peter Etebo is ineligible to face his parent club, while Joao Pedro is unlikely to be risked as he continues to build up his fitness. Daniel Bachmann could return in goal having been replaced by Ben Foster at the weekend.

Stoke manager Michael O’Neill is also likely to make changes.

The Potters boss rotated his whole team in the previous round, but Abdallah Sima could feature again while Tom Ince has been short of match action so far this season.

Tyrese Campbell, Joe Allen and Steven Fletcher will all miss the contest.

Campbell is set for another run-out for the under-23s as he continues to build up his fitness while Allen (toe) and Fletcher (ankle) are not quite ready.