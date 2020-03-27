Partick to retain all staff on full pay until end of May

Partick Thistle have vowed to keep all staff on full wages for the next two months.

Jags chief executive Gerry Britton has forecast the coronavirus shutdown could cost the Firhill outfit upwards of £150,000.

But chairwoman Jacqui Low has now pledged to ensure no-one at the club goes without in the short term.

She said in a statement: “We do not want anyone to worry about their jobs or income against the current backdrop of uncertainty.

“Therefore, the board has decided that from now until the end of May (the end of the season as was), we will retain all staff across the club on full pay.

“We will look to use the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, if that is available to us, for certain groups within the club but we will make up any difference to reflect their usual rate of pay.

Board update from Chairman Jacqui Low— Partick Thistle FC (@PartickThistle) March 27, 2020

“If it is not, we will still honour our commitment to every employee in full. Regardless of their role at Thistle, we have an equal responsibility to each of them at this time.

“Given that information is changing almost daily, our plan is to go forward in phases, continually monitoring what’s happening and making informed decisions as we go forward with the best interests of the club as our guiding principle.

“In the interim, we will continue to monitor, review and plan what comes next with a view to sharing a further update with employees and fans in May or earlier if necessary.”

Thistle’s £1.5million debts were wiped out last year with the help of their club benefactor, the late Euromillions winner Colin Weir.

But Low is just as grateful for the £35,000 raised by fans over the past week to help the Ladbrokes Championship strugglers through its current hour of need.

Partick Thistle chairwoman Jacqui Low (Jane Barlow/PA)

She said: “Due to careful management by successive boards, our finances are in better shape than many others. But we cannot be complacent as no one knows when football will resume.

“The financial assistance offered to the club by our fans totals just short of £35,000 raised in a week. That is incredible and has allowed us to consider doing things we might not otherwise have been able to.

“We cannot thank fans enough for their support, financial or otherwise. We are indeed Partick Thistle Family Club.

“Your support for Partick Thistle has been immense, our only request is that you look after yourselves and those you love. Stay at home, stay safe – we want you all back at Firhill when the day comes that we can play again.”