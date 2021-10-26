Partick Thistle held by Morton
By PA Staff
Partick Thistle missed the chance to climb into the Scottish Championship’s play-off places after being held to a goalless draw at Morton.
Striker Zak Rudden saw an early effort saved, but clear-cut chances were few and far between until Morton midfielder Jaakko Oksanen’s header was tipped over.
Both sides’ defences remained on top throughout the second half. Morton’s Cameron Blues fired just off target and home goalkeeper Jack Hamilton kept out Brian Graham’s effort at full stretch.
Partick Thistle’s Ross MacIver and Kevin Holt went close to snatching all three points in the closing stages, but both were denied by Hamilton.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.