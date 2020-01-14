Patryk Klimala ready for challenge after sealing Celtic switch

Patryk Klimala insists he is ready for the challenge at Celtic after clinching his Parkhead move.

The Poland Under-21 striker has put pen to paper on a four-and-a-half-year contract after the Hoops agreed a reported £3.5million fee with Jagiellonia Bialystok.

Celtic were alerted to the 21-year-old’s potential after seeing him hit seven goals in 17 Polish top-flight league appearances for his former side this season.

Klimala flew into Glasgow late on Sunday night to put the finishing touches on his move before undergoing a medical.

He will now meet up with Neil Lennon’s squad for the first time on Wednesday ahead of his official unveiling and could make his debut in Saturday’s William Hill Scottish Cup clash away to Partick Thistle.

Klimala told the Celtic website: “It’s a big moment for me and I’m very excited. I’m very happy to be here at such a massive club.

“The last 24 hours were intense. I was waiting for the decision to be finalised so I could finally come here and meet everyone. I had the chance to see the stadium and I felt the atmosphere.

“It was amazing so I’m looking forward to playing here in front of the fans. I’m very happy that everything is finished now and looking good.”

Klimala started his career with his local club Lechia Dzierzoniow but an unhappy spell at Legia Warsaw’s academy ended with him being released.

However, he proved his potential after moving to Bialystok and the 21-year-old insists he is ready to fight Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths for a starting slot in Lennon’s line-up.

“I understand how massive a club Celtic is, but I feel I’m ready for this now,” said Klimala. “I’m looking forward to playing for a club with such a big history and I know Celtic are a huge club in Europe.

“I want to give fans a lot of happiness and hopefully score a lot of goals for Celtic.”