Paul Hanlon and Paul McGinn available as Hibernian take on Dundee

Captain Paul Hanlon and Paul McGinn return to the Hibernian squad for the cinch Premiership game against Dundee at Easter Road on Tuesday night.

Both defenders were suspended for the 1-1 draw against St Mirren on Saturday.

Kyle Magennis remains sidelined, while Melker Hallberg and Sean Mackie are still working their way back to fitness after lengthy lay-offs.

Dundee captain Charlie Adam is out as the club await the results of a scan on the injury that forced him off in Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at Ross County.

Attacker Alex Jakubiak is still absent but closing in on a return after a shoulder injury.

Lee Ashcroft (hamstring), Shaun Byrne (knee) and Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) all remain on the sidelines.