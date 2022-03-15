Paul Ince disappointed with draw despite son Tom’s late equaliser for Reading

Paul Ince admitted he was disappointed with a point after son Tom rescued a vital 1-1 draw with a late equaliser at Bournemouth.

Reading had been heading towards a costly defeat after trailing for much of the match to Dominic Solanke’s early goal but ended the night two points clear of the relegation zone thanks to Ince’s excellent strike.

“I shouldn’t be sitting here now saying I’m disappointed with a point but I am,” said Paul Ince.

“Bournemouth are a fantastic side so to come here and play the way we did is pleasing.

“It was a wonderful strike from Tom and it’s about time – he’s been here long enough. He showed what a good player he is tonight – he’s technically a very good player and this will do him good.”

Despite winning their first game under Ince, Reading had lost all three since then, conceding nine goals in the process.

It only took eight minutes at Bournemouth for them to be breached once more as Jordan Zemura found Solanke who played a quick one-two with Jefferson Lerma before converting his 22nd goal of the season.

Lucas Joao was back in the Reading starting line-up after falling ill with Covid-19 and the Royals’ only early chance went his way but he was unable to apply the finishing touch to Ince’s deep cross.

Reading keeper Orjan Nyland soon had to execute an impressive save to turn Ryan Christie’s low shot to safety after Todd Cantwell had teed up the former Celtic forward.

That sparked Reading into life and Andre Yiadom got to the byline and pulled back for Andy Rinomhota whose fierce shot was too close to Mark Travers.

Scott Parker was forced to watch this match from the stands following a one-game touchline ban after being sent off in the recent match at Preston.

He said: “It was frustrating not being able to affect things. I didn’t enjoy one bit of tonight really.

“We started the game well, scored a lovely goal but then didn’t really assert ourselves. We looked a bit flat for one reason or another.

“We were a little bit sloppy in our all-round game which is something we need to look at.”

He made one change at the break, bringing on Jamal Lowe for Cantwell and Lowe immediately created another good chance for Christie who was unable to beat Nyland.

Ince substituted Joao with 25 minutes remaining, a decision booed by the away supporters and greeted with chants of “you don’t know what you’re doing”.

But minutes later he was punching the air as his son latched on to a Bournemouth clearance to smash in a half volley from the edge of the area to equalise for the Royals and end their run of defeats.

Bournemouth remain well placed for a return to the Premier League, sitting three points clear of third-placed Huddersfield with two games in hand.