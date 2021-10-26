Paul McGinn looking forward as Hibernian hope to return to winning ways

Paul McGinn prefers to look forward rather than backwards as Hibernian prepare for the cinch Premiership visit of Celtic on Wednesday.

After one defeat in the first 13 matches in all competitions this season, the Easter Road side have lost their last three league games, the most recent of which was a 1-0 loss to Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Saturday.

The Leith side are now in fifth place, four points behind the rejuvenated Hoops and eight behind leaders Rangers.

McGinn insists recent poor results – which began with a 2-1 defeat at Ibrox where the visitors were reduced to 10 men – are reflective of a “mad league” but is set on helping Hibs recover.

The former St Mirren defender said: “We are sitting at Ibrox after half an hour, the better team, looking as if we are in good shape then we get a sending off and before you know it we have lost three games in a row. It is a mad league.

“Dundee United started pretty poorly and they are flying. We just need to make sure we get a run and get back on track.

“It has been a tough couple of weeks but we’re quite happy that there is a game so quick after another defeat. We just need to keep working and hope it turns quickly.

“We have had some big players out, Ryan Porteous, Kyle Magennis, I missed the odd game and that coincided with some difficult games and it is just the way it goes so hopefully this is the only bump on the road we have for a while.

“It is a quite-experienced dressing room. We have been through this a million times and we know the fans won’t be happy with the past few weeks – we are not happy.

“But we know that there is no point dwelling on it, there is absolutely no point to it.

“We are quite positive and know that a win on Wednesday and all of a sudden it looks a lot brighter.”