Mino Raiola insists that Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is going nowhere in January

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has declared that his client will not leave Manchester United next month.

The transfer window opens on New Year's Day and Pogba continues to be linked with the exit door.

The France international was a target for Real Madrid in the summer, while Juventus were also spoken of as a potential destination.

But Raiola insists the midfielder will not be departing Old Trafford midway through the campaign.

"Paul has always respected Manchester United, as long as Manchester United has respected Paul," the Italian told Sky Sports.

"The only one that talks for Manchester United and Paul is Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer]. I go by what he says; he will not move. That's OK and we are good with them.

"Paul is struggling a little bit with his injury and that's our main interest now. There's one objective that Paul has and that is to perform as well as possible with Manchester United.

"He's a top pro and I think that his heart is in the right place with Manchester United.

"Yes I can, but in a club that I hope fights for the league and hopefully the Champions League," he added when asked if he could see Pogba remaining at United next season.

"Is that strange? Am I the only one that's worried? Is the owner not worried? I think that everybody that is in love with Manchester United is worried about that.

"I'm worried about that for my player. I'm not a fan of Manchester United but I have a very direct interest.

"As long as Paul is in Manchester United, he wants to win trophies with Manchester United. That's the kind of player he is and he will not act differently.

"Like Ole's saying, it's a work in progress now this club. He says he's working on a team for next year. Let's hope that it goes well for him because the world needs Manchester United on the top. Clearly they are not where they think they should be."

