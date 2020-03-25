Pedro votes for solidarity during pandemic after calling time on Chelsea career

Chelsea striker Pedro has confirmed he will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

However, the 32-year-old Spain international, a £21million signing from Barcelona in August 2015, insists he will make no snap decisions over his future amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has seen team-mate Callum Hudson-Odoi test positive.

Pedro told Spanish radio station Cadena Ser: “I’m terminating my contract, but right now it’s not the most important thing, nor have I stopped to think about it.

We have some news on Callum Hudson-Odoi’s recovery from COVID-19…— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 23, 2020

“The most important thing is for everyone to show solidarity. Whatever happens regarding my future will happen, but right now it’s not important as we don’t even know when we will return to training.

“We have been in quarantine because one of our players (Hudson-Odoi) tested positive for coronavirus. He is now well and we are very happy for him.”

Pedro, who has been unable to spend time with his children because of travel restrictions, is reported to have paid for 3,000 protective screens for hospitals in his native country, where there have been 3,434 deaths from Covid-19 and 47,610 confirmed cases.

He said: “I am very sorry for everything that is happening and the news that comes to us from Spain.

“From here, I once again thank all the health personnel, the state security forces, the people who are in the supermarkets day-by-day. Thank you to everyone for the work you are doing. Hopefully, we can stop this virus.”