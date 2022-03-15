Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu set to miss Luton’s clash with Preston
By PA Staff published
Luton are likely to be without Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu for Wednesday’s clash with Preston after the midfielder was forced off in the early stages of Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship defeat to QPR.
Henri Lansbury and Luke Berry are pushing to replace Mpanzu as Hatters boss Nathan Jones looks to shrug off the frustration of his side’s defeat.
Luton are still set to be without defensive duo Sonny Bradley (groin) and Gabriel Osho (hamstring), although both are nearing returns.
Robert Snodgrass came off the bench against Rangers but is still waiting to make his full first-team debut for his new club.
Preston captain Alan Browne is fit to retain his starting spot after his injury in Saturday’s goalless draw with Cardiff was confirmed to be cramp.
Liam Lindsay, who went off with an ankle injury midway through the same fixture, is also expected to pass a fitness test.
Boss Ryan Lowe has confirmed that North End will be without midfielder Ryan Ledson for the remainder of the season as he requires a knee operation.
Josh Earl is nearing a full recovery but Greg Cunningham and Tom Barkhuizen remain sidelined.
