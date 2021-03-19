Peter Pawlett a fitness doubt for Dundee United ahead of Aberdeen clash
By PA Staff
Dundee United midfielder Peter Pawlett is doubt for the visit of Aberdeen on Saturday.
The midfielder has been struggling with a knock all week.
United sit in eighth place but only a highly unlikely combination of results can see them finish in the top six.
Fraser Hornby should be back in the Aberdeen squad.
The striker has trained this week after recovering from a thigh tear.
Greg Leigh (hamstring), Mikey Devlin (ankle) and Ryan Hedges (chest) are long-term absentees.
