Peterborough sign Jeando Fuchs from Dundee United

Jeando Fuchs has joined Peterborough after Dundee United accepted an undisclosed fee for the Cameroon midfielder.

The 24-year-old’s Tannadice contract was due to expire in the summer.

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony revealed on Twitter that the transfer was a six-figure fee.

Fuchs had claimed in the French media in December that Blackpool, Peterborough and Wigan had made contact with his representatives while there was also interest from Stuttgart, Celtic and Rangers plus an unnamed Premier League club.

The former Sochaux player joined United from Alaves in October 2020 and made 44 appearances.

Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson revealed the Sky Bet Championship club had succeeded at the second attempt.

“We enquired about him in the summer, but couldn’t get it over the line,” Ferguson told his club’s website.

“He gets up against people, he is tenacious, so good at intercepting things. There are areas we can improve him on and I have spoken to him this morning about that.

“His attitude was first class, it was never about money or anything like that, he drove down last night and I really liked how keen he was to come to us.”