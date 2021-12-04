Peterborough’s poor away form continues as Forest ease to victory

Peterborough’s woeful away form continued as second-half goals from James Garner and Ryan Yates condemned them to a 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

It was the 10th loss Posh have suffered on the road this season, with their only success coming at Hull in October.

It was a welcome three points for Steve Cooper, who has tasted defeat just once since being appointed Forest head coach – but who had seen his side draw five of their previous six games.

Peterborough had threatened to take at least a point, but saw their resolve crumble again in the final 20 minutes.

Forest almost made a spectacular start as Philip Zinckernagel’s powerful long-range strike forced an equally impressive save from goalkeeper David Cornell.

Joe Worrall dived to connect with a header from a corner, but this time the stop was more straightforward for the Peterborough stopper.

Siriki Dembele tested Forest keeper Brice Samba with a low shot after showing quick feet on the edge of the box.

Peterborough were the better side for a long spell but were unable to find the final ball, with Samba’s most challenging work being to bravely punch clear a cross from Jorge Grant as Jack Taylor tried to connect.

Forest had failed to find their rhythm but still almost took the lead when Lewis Grabban fired powerfully into the side-netting.

The second half began with Braian Ojeda guiding a shot the wrong side of the post, as the home side looked to find their attacking threat.

Grabban did well to create half a yard for a shot but drove the ball wide of the target, while Zinckernagel also fired wide of the same post after having a go from the edge of the box.

Grabban was convinced Forest should have had a penalty for handball but referee Thomas Bramall was not convinced by his appeals or those of the fans behind the goal.

The City Ground held their breath when Ojeda chested the ball down on the edge of the box – but the Paraguayan’s shot whistled narrowly over.

Ojeda had another effort charged down before Jack Colback sent a rather desperate effort high into the stand.

Forest finally broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute following good work from Ojeda and Brennan Johnson, who fired a brilliant low cross into the centre.

Grabban could not get the ball out from under his feet when he seemed certain to score, but Garner pounced to convert from close range.

Forest took a firmer hold on three points when Garner whipped in a corner in the 84th minute and Yates managed to get something on it to guide the ball into the back of the net – with the final touch seemingly coming off his chest.