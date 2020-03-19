PFA Scotland wants transparency from clubs over coronavirus impact

PFA Scotland chief executive Fraser Wishart has called for disclosure from clubs and dialogue with their players as the coronavirus crisis starts to impact on his members.

The players’ union boss released a statement a day after Hearts players and staff were asked to take a 50 per cent pay cut in a bid to prevent redundancies.

Those unwilling to accept the decrease in salary are to be offered the option of contract termination.

With no firm date for games to be played again – the Scottish FA announced on Thursday night that football in Scotland will not resume before April 30 – there are fears that other clubs, with no fixtures to generate money, could follow in the footsteps of Hearts.

Wishart said: “We would implore the clubs to speak to the players to find achievable and realistic outcomes for the unprecedented situation we find ourselves in rather than serving ultimatums.

“If we all work together we can find solutions which both sides are happy with. We know that on the players side there is a willingness to do this.

“They will do their bit and consider all reasonable options including wage reductions or deferrals.

“However, they would only do so after full financial disclosure by the clubs.

“This is only fair and would, in the interests of transparency, allow fully informed financial decisions.

“It follows that there would also need to be clarity and assurances on future spending in the next transfer window from all clubs.

“This exercise cannot be allowed to be a mechanism for selective cancellation of valid employment contracts.

“Rather than become embroiled in legal disputes it makes perfect sense that we all work together to find our way through this awful situation but this can only be down through honest and transparent dialogue.”